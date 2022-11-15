The Magic Mike empire — a pair of very good movies, an HBO Max series, a live Las Vegas show — is about to get bigger with Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, the “Super Bowl of stripper movies” will have a Magic Mike first (“You’ve seen me dance onstage, but you’ve never seen me give an intimate, straight-up one-on-one lap dance,” star Channing Tatum teased) and a “splash zone,” which is exactly what it sounds like. Abs will be felt up.

As evidenced by the trailer above, Magic Mike’s Last Dance is both a “one last job” and a Muppets-style “put on a show” movie. Except I don’t remember any episodes of The Muppet Show where Gonzo dances on a stage, shirtless, while people (and/or chickens) throw dollar bills at him. Maybe I missed it. Anyway, here’s the official plot synopsis:

“Magic” Mike Lane takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse… and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he — and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape — be able to pull it off?

Magic Mike’s Last Dance opens on February 10, 2023. The perfect Valentine’s Day movie.