In terms of scenes where someone has to pick leeches off another person’s body, it’s tough to top Stand by Me (no offense, Anacondas 2). But The Lost City of D is going to try. Paramount has released a clip from the adventure-comedy where Sandra Bullock, playing a romance novelist who is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who wants her to take him to the treasure from one of her books (happens), removes leeches from her cover model. The would-be Fabio is portrayed by Channing Tatum, who described what it’s like to have an Oscar winner pick blood-sucking worms off his naked body.

“Walking to set with a bunch of leeches super-glued to my butt and not having met everybody and just kinda being like, ‘OK, I’m gonna be butt-naked, my name’s Chan today. This is just what it is.’ And then not only that, but to have Sandra Bullock have, like, a two-page monologue with, uh, a certain part of my body,” he said in the video above.

Tatum’s “front area,” as co-director Adam Nee referred to it, was protected by a sock, but “there was no weirdness,” Bullock said. “You would think that there would be weirdness, but because he was so chill about it, he dropped everything and I spoke to it.” It’s worth mentioning that this happened on day two of filming. Acting is a very weird profession.

The Lost City (really shouldn’t have dropped the “of D”) comes out on March 25.