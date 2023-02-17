With Channing Tatum set to hang up his gyrating abs with Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the production team set out to deliver some of the most intricate choreography the male stripper franchise has ever seen. One routine involved a water-soaked dance that reportedly resulted in Tatum taking a, um, pelvis to the face during result. Despite a bloody nose from the flying pelvis, Tatum continued to nail down the choreography. The guy takes his stripping seriously.

It’s a version of a routine that Faulk and Broadlick initially choreographed for the stage shows. To perfect it for the film, they practiced in Faulk’s garage, laying down tarp and throwing buckets of water on it. “We’re just sliding around like maniacs in my garage,” she remembers. If that sounds genuinely dangerous, that’s because it is. The male partner needs to maintain his balance so the woman can execute the slippery moves. At one point during filming, Tatum’s partner Kylie Shea accidentally hit Tatum in the nose with her pelvis, causing him to bleed. (Faulk only has praise for Tatum: “He makes that shit look so easy.“)

Of course, this wasn’t the only dangerous dance number. Salma Hayek recently revealed that she almost bit the big one (maybe not the best choice of words) while filming a lap dance scene with Tatum that was so crazy, it never made it into the final film.

“This one part that’s not in [the movie] where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head,” Hayek told Jimmy Kimmel. “[Channing] held on to my pants, but I was really concerned because my pants were going away.”

According to Hayek, a crew member had to help her down before she landed on her head. “You nearly killed me!” she reportedly told Tatum as they tried to deduce what went wrong. That said, there are worse ways to go than getting a lap dance from Magic Mike himself.

