Despite some various changes in Marvel’s schedule, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will make its highly-anticipated debut in theaters next month. Though the cast lost its lead, Chadwick Boseman, in 2020, the movie is still finding ways to honor Boseman’s legacy.

Today, Marvel released a new featurette of Wakanda Forever that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming sequel, alongside stories of Boseman from his peers. “Chadwick knew exactly what this story and these images meant to the world,” Angela Bassett says in the clip, which features various cast and crew sharing stories and praising Boseman’s portrayal of the Black Panther in the original 2018 film. “In the telling of this story, we were all able to honor him together.”

Earlier this year, Lupita Nyong’o described what it was like for the crew to return for the second film after Boseman’s death. “For us as a cast, having lost our king, Chadwick Boseman, that was a lot to process, and in many ways, we’re still processing it. When you lose someone, I don’t know when you stop missing them. And of course, we felt it so much, making this film without him.”

Marvel also released a dazzling new set of posters featuring the cast of the upcoming installment. Plus: Martin Freeman!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11th and stars Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

(Via Deadline)