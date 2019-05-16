Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Think Chucky is creepy? Wait until you see what’s under his skin.

Orion Pictures released a behind-the-scenes featurette about how the world’s most famous evil doll (sorry Annabelle) was “brought to life” for the upcoming Child’s Play reboot. If you like watching ginger robots with freckles being built, this is the video. Everyone else (me) will just wait until the movie’s out.

The new Child’s Play has more in common with the early films in the franchise than the later entries; meaning, Chucky won’t constantly be dishing out campy one-liners (“I don’t know, what would Martha Stewart do?”). “You have fun moments in this movie that feels very real,” director Lars Klevberg told IGN. “It’s not campy, silly humor, it’s all integrated into the story, and how our characters try to move forward as the story progress. And it was integrated well.”

“I think all Child’s Play and Chucky movies have some sort of humor in it. But for me, for this movie, and for everyone that makes it, that humor makes it to be integrated into the story, and it needs to feel real, and it needs to hit you so you laugh and have a great time while it’s happening, and not because it’s silly.” (Via)

Child’s Play, featuring Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky, opens on June 21.