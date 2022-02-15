One of the defining moments of my childhood was seeing the Donald Duck and Daffy Duck piano sequence in Who Framed Roger Rabbit. And when Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny watched Bob Hoskins nearly fall to his death? Doesn’t get better than that.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, the live-action/CGI hybrid adaptation of the Disney animated series from director Akiva Schaffer (Hot Rod, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and writers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) is going for the same pop culture-mashing vibe as Roger Rabbit, with references to Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, and Cats. There’s no Christopher Lloyd terrorizing a poor shoe, but there is John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as the voice of the chipmunks, and Seth Rogen as a early-2010s character from a video game cut scene.

Here’s the official plot summary:

In Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, which also features the voices of KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell, premieres on Disney+ on May 20.