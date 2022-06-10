It’s easy to forget that Chris Evans is from Boston, Massachusetts, probably because he doesn’t talk about it every other sentence like most people (Mark Wahlberg) from (Ben Affleck) Boston (all the other Wahlbergs). But the internet got a “hot as hell” reminder of Captain America’s Beantown roots at the Lightyear premiere this week.

A six-second video of Evans talking about mustaches went viral, because… obviously.

hearing chris evans’ boston accent come out makes me.. feel things pic.twitter.com/5pNeZngVgH — eIena | kayden day 💕 (@evanschalamet) June 9, 2022

The clip is taken from a longer interview between Access and Evans, who was asked what it’s like to replace Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear. “It is intimidating, it is a little daunting. You want to make sure you pay homage to Tim because he did such a good job, but you want to try to find a way to give to give it your own interpretation, but you know I put my trust in Pixar,” he said. The Boston accent pops out a little with his pronunciation of “Pixar,” but you really hear it once the mustache chat begins.

Somewhere, Tim Allen is fuming that Twitter isn’t thirsting for him — and somewhere else are “four major drug dealers” who are in prison because The Tool Man snitched on them. Anyway, enjoy!

this is so attractive. his accent. pic.twitter.com/VhGuPRrqiK — jj (@cev4n5) June 9, 2022

I hate Boston accents until Chris Evans says mustache or no mustache be honest — D (@maggieeverlee) June 10, 2022

This is the first time I have been actively attracted to Chris Evans, rather than merely acknowledging his good looks. Is it the Boston? It’s totally the Boston, isn’t it? https://t.co/re63ELyNsf — Kate ♿️🧜‍♀️👩‍🎤 (@Turnbull85) June 9, 2022

okay i was not prepared to be absolutely obliterated by chris evans’ boston accent today pic.twitter.com/Ea9PYiJe2h — lauren garafano✨ (@laurengarafano) June 9, 2022

not the jon bernthalification of chris evans…. i am not immune! pic.twitter.com/wUfzU0ypT5 — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) June 9, 2022

the boston accent is so hot on certain people…. chris evans is one of those people https://t.co/oue4S240CA — jane (@star_gworl) June 9, 2022

Chris Evans entering his “leaning into his Boston accent phase” is doing it for me https://t.co/UtSYRLp1cK — Christine Varriale (@certaintragedy) June 9, 2022

someone please serve me with a restraining order against watching the clip of chris evans’ boston accent before it’s too late. help me help myself — maddie (@madkbrew) June 10, 2022

chris evans is a much better actor than i previously thought if he's been hiding this thick ass boston accent the whole time lmaooo https://t.co/BJJN8bC5wl — Becca O'Neal 🍒 (@becca_oneal) June 9, 2022

Chris Evans’ Boston accent… Dare I say, he can pahk his cah in MY Havahd yahd 🥴🫣🥵 pic.twitter.com/2PisOz9Hxt — Eddie Munson (@mapcus) June 10, 2022

Lightyear comes out on June 17, while The Gray Man, his most mustachioed role yet, hits Netflix on July 22.