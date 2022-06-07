After being the First Man, it’s only natural for Ryan Gosling to be The Gray Man, yes? And as the titular Gray Man, Gosling is not playing around. That’s not surprising, since Gosling is known for going all-out, even in his movies that aren’t real.

In The Gray Man, Gosling plays a violent CIA operative who is suddenly being hunted down by another equally strong and handsome man, played by Chris Evans but with a mustache, so you know he means business. The movie is set out to be Netflix’s most expensive film project ever, tied with Red Notice, starring a different but equally snarky Hollywood Ryan.

The latest clip shows Gosling and the former Captain America showdown with violent punches in between witty one-liners. So basically, a Marvel movie! It ends with Gosling asking Evans his foot size, which seems like a really personal question to ask someone he just met.

As per the official description:

THE GRAY MAN is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

The Gray Man hits Netflix on July 22nd. Check out the clip above.