Today, we have finally gotten a little bit more plot details surrounding the elusive (and confusing) Lightyear movie, which is about the actual guy who inspired the toy, not the toy itself. Make sense? Disney isn’t making it easy for us.

The latest trailer explains that there is time and space travel involved in the plot, so things are starting to make a bit more sense. It seems that Lightyear was only supposed to be in space for a few minutes, and ended up out there for several decades. Chaos ensues. It’s Interstellar for kids!

We also got a first look at Zurg and his robot army, which will be a throwback for any Toy Story fan. Of course, we hear Chris Evans say the iconic line: “to infinity and beyond.” It’s not quite as fun as when Tim Allen and Tom Hanks say it, but Hanks is too busy building toys to be one.

Here is the official description from Disney:

The definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda

Lightyear stars Chris Evans as Buzz, alongside Uzo Aduba, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, and Dale Soule. While there was allegedly some controversy surrounding some of the characters, Pixar has supposedly allowed a same-sex kiss to be in the movie (for now).

The space adventure hits theaters on June 17th. Check out the trailer above.