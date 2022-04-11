Unlike Ricky Gervais, Amy Schumer, Billy Crystal, O.J. Simpson, and Zoe Kravitz, and seemingly everyone else in the world, Chris Rock hasn’t said much about the time that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Remember that? It was weird.

During his first post-Slap standup set, the comedian said, “I don’t have a bunch of s*it about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened.” Rock, who shut down a heckler, added that “at some point, I’ll talk about that shit,” but not until he gets paid.

Fans of comedian Chris Rock who hoped he’d share his thoughts about being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars during his show at Fantasy Springs on Friday night were disappointed as soon as he took the stage. “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” Rock said.

Netflix is driving a dump truck full of money to Rock’s house as we speak.

On Friday, the Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences announced that Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years. “We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances,” the statement read. As an apology, the Academy should give Rock a lifetime achievement award for Pootie Tang.

