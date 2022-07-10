Christian Bale is one of the silver screen’s most aggressive chameleons, willing to gain or lose a ton of weight for a role. (Though those days may be over.) But it appears he may have almost met his match in Gorr the God Butcher. In interviews, the Oscar-winning actor has already complained about one minor costume issue he had with playing the baddie of Thor: Love and Thunder. Turns out he nearly turned down the role over a sartorial choice.

In a new interview with The Wrap, Bale talks about when he was first offered the role, which led him to check out how his character is portrayed in the comics. That’s when he nearly passed on the gig.

“I did have a look briefly and said, ‘He’s got a G-string on. Nobody wants to see me like that,’” Bale said. “He was also crazy musclebound in the comics. And I was in the middle of making another film where I was really quite skinny. I said, ‘Dude, nobody wants to see me in a G-string.’”

As such, Bale and Waititi collaborated on a new, G-string-less version of the character, one that was different but just as imposing. And while the film has received mixed reviews, one thing most people agree on is that Bale nails it.

