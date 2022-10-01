Christian Bale is no stranger to franchise films. After all, he’s a superstar because of them. Once he hung up his Batsuit, he avoided them for ages, only to go and play a baddie for Marvel. He wouldn’t mind heading over to a very different series, but only if they’ll let him play an extremely specific character. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter (in a bit caught by Deadline), Bale was asked if he ever wanted to do a Star Wars film someday. He would, but with a caveat.

“All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in a Star Wars outfit and hit my head on a door or something as I walked through,” he said, referring to one of the most famous gaffes in the 1977 original. “The real nerds who watched Star Wars way too many times always knew about that one scene where the Stormtrooper hits his head on the door as he comes through. I wanted to be that guy. That was it.”

He made it clear he was joking, saying it would be a “delight” to do a role in a series he watched as a kid. “I’ve still got the figures from when I was little,” he admitted, then pointed out that he knows Star Wars honcho Kathleen Kennedy because she produced one of his first films, 1987’s Empire of the Sun, the harrowing Steven Spielberg film in which he played a young boy separated from his parents and forced to fend for himself during World War II.

The storm trooper muck-up is one of the more infamous bits from the original film, or indeed in the entire franchise. There was even a documentary about it, attempting — in vain — to locate the extra who screwed up so bad, but not bad enough that they didn’t make the final cut. You can watch the bit in the video below.

(Via THR and Deadline)