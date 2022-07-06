For years, Kevin Smith has been trying to get Clerks III off the ground, and for a while, it looked like the only thing View Askew fans would see is a script for a film that never got made. However, Smith persevered, and not only is Clerks III locked in for a theatrical release, but it now has an official trailer that finally tips the plot of the film: Randall wants to make a movie about being a clerk at the Quick Stop. Sound familiar? Get ready for a lot of meta jokes.

Smith dropped the first look at the film on Wednesday along with a poster for the heavily anticipated installment that continues the adventures of Dante, Randall, and the Quick Stop crew:

They weren’t even supposed to be here today. #Clerks3 – In Theaters This Fall. pic.twitter.com/NWRG4j1mAc — Clerks (@ClerksMovie) July 6, 2022

Clerks III first become a reality back in October 2019 when Smith revealed that original cast members Brian O’Halloran and Jeff Anderson were on board with the project after a get-together with the filmmaker made it clear that they had to come back for one last shift.

“We talked about making a movie together,” Smith wrote on Facebook. “It’ll be a movie that concludes a saga. It’ll be a movie about how you’re never too old to completely change your life. It’ll be a movie about how a decades-spanning friendship finally confronts the future. It’ll be a movie that brings us back to the beginning – a return to the cradle of civilization in the great state of #newjersey. It’ll be a movie that stars Jeff and [Brian O’Halloran], with me and Jay in supporting roles. And it’ll be a movie called CLERKS III!”

Clerks III hits theaters on September 13, 2022.

