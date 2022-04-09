The Jurassic World wing of the Jurassic franchise has been adding bigger, faker dinosaurs for ever since the first one dropped in 2015. First came the genetic hybrid Indominus Rex. Then, in 2018’s Fallen Kingdom, came the Indoraptor. The third one moves away from hybrids, digging up another, actual dinosaur, albeit one with a name that sounds like it was invented by Hollywood screenwriters: the Giganotosaurus, or “Giga” for short. And even though it’s a creature without the capability of complex thought, the film’s director is comparing it to one of the most iconic comic book baddies.

In a new interview with Empire, Colin Trevorrow talks about why he chose the Gigantosaurus. “I wanted something that felt like the Joker,” he said. “It just wants to watch the world burn.”

Again, dinosaurs didn’t have the capacity for complex, human-like thought, and besides, wouldn’t “just wants to watch the world burn” describe a number of aggressive dinosaur species? To say nothing of this: Isn’t the Joker a bit played out at this point? Still, Trevorrow promises an “entirely new kind of movie,” taking advantage of a whole slew of freed dinos freely stomping about the Earth. “It’s the thing I’ve been waiting to do this whole time.”

Jurassic World Dominion will be released on June 10.

