Here’s the thing: the fact that Coyote vs. Acme was almost permanently shelved as a tax write-off is “f*cking bullsh*t,” as star Will Forte accurately put it. But luckily, Ketchup Entertainment swooped in and acquired the rights to the film (like they also did for The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie). So let’s leave that CEO-brain messiness in the past and focus on the good stuff, like how we’re getting a new Looney Tunes movie in theaters soon!

Plot

Poor Wile E. Coyote. For decades, his attempts at filling his belly with delicious (?) road runner meat have been thwarted by malfunctioning equipment from the Acme Corporation. Coyote vs. Acme‘s clever concept has Wile E. taking legal action against Acme for “the countless faulty products that have hindered his relentless pursuit of the Road Runner,” according to the official logline. On one side, there’s Wile E. Coyote and his lawyer, played by Forte; on the other, there’s Big Acme and their attorney, portrayed by John Cena.

“The film was predominantly myself, Will Forte, and John Cena. We were kind of the only humans,” star Lana Condor told Screen Rant. “Everything else was all green screen and everything, so I didn’t really know what it was going to look like. So when I went to the funeral screening, I thought to myself, ‘Maybe the movie isn’t good and maybe I was wrong.’ Watched the film, and I personally think it was my best work I’ve ever done. And I think it was funny and kind and put a real positive message.”

Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Miller, of Lord and Miller fame, called Coyote vs. Acme (which is based on a New Yorker article you can read here) “delightful” and “funny, charming, good physical comedy timing, with a surprising amount of heart.”

Test scores were also very positive, which is why Ketchup swooped in.

Gareth West, CEO of Ketchup Entertainment, said: “We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide. Coyote vs. Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike.”

The joy of watching a coyote run into a wall painted to look like a tunnel is eternal.

Cast

The live-action cast for Coyote vs. Acme includes Will Forte, John Cena, and Lana Condor, while voice actor dynamo Eric Bauza (he does Bugs, Porky, Daffy, Tweety, Marvin the Martian, etc.) provide the voices for various Looney Tunes characters.

As for which characters, besides Wile E and Roadrunner, director Dave Green teased, “Tons and tons of characters. Both in significant supporting roles, and in bit cameos. Name a character, and they’re likely in the movie.”