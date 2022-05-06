In case you were wondering if David Cronenberg still has “it” (“it” being defined as “weird as hell body-horror movies”), the trailer for Crimes of the Future begins with Viggo Mortensen commenting on Léa Seydoux looking at his organs. Later, Kristen Stewart says that “surgery is the new sex,” Seydoux slices open a guy’s chest and licks the wound, and there’s also a dancer covered in stitches and ears on his forehead.

So, yeah, I think David Cronenberg still has “it”.

“It’s set in a world where people have evolved to a point where we don’t feel physical pain,” Stewart told Screen Daily about Crimes of the Future. “Sex has changed quite a bit, and the new art form is growing organs. Viggo is a famous performance artist. Léa Seydoux is his partner who tattoos these organs and displays them.” She added that her character becomes “enamored with Viggo’s artist,” which, yeah, makes sense.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice, Saul Tenser, celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin, an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

Crimes of the Future premieres at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival later this month and opens in June, hopefully in dozens of theaters near you.