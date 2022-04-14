The lineup for the 75th Cannes Film Festival was announced on Thursday, with new films from James Gray, Claire Denis, Park Chan-wook, Kelly Reichardt, and not David Lynch. David Cronenberg‘s Crimes of the Future will also premiere at the festival, which is exciting news because it’s his first movie in eight years.

It’s also a return to Cronenberg’s body horror roots with movies like Videodrome, The Fly, and The Brood. That’s evident from the teaser above, which features a man with his ears on his forehead and his mouth sewn shut, a child (?) eating a garbage can (??) next to a toilet (!), and Kristen Stewart freaking me out by doing something to her eye.

Welcome back, David Cronenberg. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission: to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

Crimes of the Future will open in the United States in June.