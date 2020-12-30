As she moves into the post-Star Wars phase of her career, Daisy Ridley is opening up about some of the struggles she’s continued to face as a burgeoning actress. While discussing her upcoming film, Chaos Walking, Ridley revealed that an undisclosed person on set made a comment that caught her completely off guard even after coming off her blockbuster role as Rey Skywalker.

“I’ve been told that I’m intimidating,” Ridley told Tatler. “That was on Chaos Walking. I was having my hair done, having my wig put on. I remember thinking, ‘God, should I be smaller? Should I be quieter?’” While the comment might seem innocuous by itself, Ridley elaborated that it was part of a long line of unusual remarks including a director making her feel self-conscious about her personality. Via Yahoo:

“I’ve been called aggressive, too,” she told the magazine. “My energy is ‘quite aggressive.’ That was during a meeting with a director. I was thinking: ‘But why? Is it because I maintained eye contact? Is it because I’m passionate about what we’re talking about?’ I dunno. You have that horrible sinking feeling of, ‘God, do I not come across the way I think I do?’”

You can see Ridley on the cover of Tatler below:

Unfortunately, Ridley has had lots of practice dealing with criticism. Her role of Rey has been a lightning rod for controversy in the Star Wars community ever since her first appearance in The Force Awakens, and things did not get better when the sequel trilogy came to an end with the critically panned The Rise of Skywalker. While Ridley has put on a brave face publicly, she recently admitted that it was tough seeing the mixed reactions to the final film.

“January was not that nice,” she told the DragCast podcast. “It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we’d sort of been shown the first time around, I was like, ‘Where’s the love gone?'” However, despite the backlash, Ridley is still “really proud” and “thrilled” to have been a part of the Star Wars saga.

(Via Yahoo!)