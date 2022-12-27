A Guide To Daniel Craig’s Criminally Good Filmography

Daniel Craig loves doing crime … movies, that is. His lengthy and eclectic filmography is dotted with spy thrillers, comedy capers, and mob movies that all ask something different of the scene-stealing star. Whether he’s thwarting bad guys as the smoothly sophisticated James Bond, inciting chaos as a mischievous, colorfully-cadenced detective in a Rian Johnson mystery, or taking part in poorly-planned motor speedway heists, crime is something Craig excels at on-screen. And with the Netflix release of yet another unforgettable turn in Johnson’s Knives Out follow-up, the time is exactly right to get up to speed on Craig’s criminally good filmography by watching some of the movies on this list.

Logan Lucky Year: 2017

Cast: Daniel Craig, Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 118 minutes

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Trailer: Watch here Plenty of entries on this list highlight Daniel Craig’s unrivaled ability to play a grim-faced anti-hero, but this isn’t one of them. In fact, Steven Soderbergh’s southern-fried crime caper sees Craig as far from his Bond persona as possible, to our collective benefit. The film follows a pair of small-town brothers (Adam Driver and Channing Tatum) who plan a heist at a local Nascar speedway. Craig’s in-car-cer-ra-ted bomb expert — aptly named Joe Bang — is a savant when it comes to explosives and he’s got a personality to match. Brash, cheeky, and a bit off-his-rocker, Bang is key to pulling off the brothers’ scheme, but he’s also one of the biggest liabilities in their plan, and Craig has a blast toeing that line. Watch it on Paramount Plus The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Year: 2011

Cast: Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara, Christopher Plummer, Robin Wright

Genre: Drama, Crime

Rating: R

Runtime: 158 minutes

Director: David Fincher

Trailer: Watch here This riveting murder mystery from David Fincher feels a bit like the darker, more austere cousin of a movie like Knives Out — at least where Daniel Craig is concerned. Like Rian Johnson’s crime comedy, this thriller sees Craig playing the role of investigator, visiting the estate of a wealthy Swedish family at the request of its patriarch — played, weirdly enough, by Christopher Plummer — to solve a murder. Here, he’s a disgraced journalist named Mikael Blomkvist who partners with a heavily tattooed and pierced research assistant named Lisbeth Sanders (an excellent Rooney Mara). The two must survive the machinations of paranoid family members to find the culprit of a heinous crime as Craig injects some much-needed levity and a kind of roguish apathy into his character that makes his unlikely friendship with Sanders even more interesting. Watch it on Hulu

Layer Cake Year: 2004

Cast: Daniel Craig, Sienna Miller, Burn Gorman, Colm Meaney, Tom Hardy

Genre: Drama, Crime

Rating: R

Runtime: 105 minutes

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Trailer: Watch here This slick British gangster movie marks the directorial debut of Matthew Vaughn and gives Craig the opportunity to play a cool, stylish drug dealer who takes his criminal exploits a bit too seriously. As XXXX, Craig gives a performance that likely helped land him the Bond role, playing a cocaine distributor forced to associate with the dull-witted henchmen of London’s criminal underground. He’s always one step ahead — despite his best-laid plans being thwarted by the idiot lackeys that surround him — and his strange code of ethics makes him one of the more memorable gangsters we’ve seen on film. Watch it on Hulu Road To Perdition Year: 2002

Cast: Tom Hanks, Paul Newman, Daniel Craig, Tyler Hoechlin, Jude Law, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Genre: Drama, Crime

Rating: R

Runtime: 117 minutes

Director: Sam Mendes

Trailer: Watch here Before Craig and director Sam Mendes would partner on two of the best Bond films made during the actor’s run as 007, they worked together on this thriller about a mob enforcer who goes on the run with his young son after his kingpin boss puts a target on his back. Tom Hanks plays the gun-toting dad while Craig inhabits a smaller but vital role as the boss’ son Connor, an ambitious, cutthroat criminal with dreams of usurping his father’s throne and running the outfit on his own terms. Craig’s completely unlikeable here, especially when he faces off against with Hanks, and his character is the kind of ruthless, irredeemable thug we rarely see the actor play anymore. Watch it on Amazon Prime

Knives Out Year: 2019

Cast: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 130 minutes

Director: Rian Johnson

Trailer: Watch here Rian Johnson’s whodunnit masterpiece wouldn’t work without Craig’s commanding performance as Detective Benoit Blanc, a sharp, perceptive investigator with a Southern twang and a flare for the dramatics. He’s called in to solve the murder of a wealthy novelist named Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) and is soon thrown into the deep end of exhausting family politics, questions of inheritance, and an Agatha Christie-sized mystery with more than one suspect. It’s a testament to Craig’s on-screen magnetism that he stands out amongst a cast that includes a spontaneously-vomiting Ana De Armas, an over-the-top entitled bimbo played by Toni Collette, a shrewd, calculating Jamie Lee Curtis, and a cable-knit wearing, sh*t-stirring Chris Evans. Watch it on Amazon Prime Infamous Year: 2006

Cast: Toby Jones, Sigourney Weaver, Daniel Craig, Sandra Bullock

Genre: Drama, Crime

Rating: R

Runtime: 110 minutes

Director: Douglas McGrath

Trailer: Watch here This crime biopic had the unfortunate luck of following in the footsteps of Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Oscar-winning Capote performance a year prior, but the weird timing doesn’t mean this often-overlooked crime movie isn’t worth a watch. Toby Jones plays the singular writer here as he researches the sensational true story that inspired his bestseller, In Cold Blood. Craig plays Perry Smith, one of the accused murderers in the brutal slaying of a farming family in Kansas, who Capote becomes close with while writing his book. The two share a fraught relationship, one that totters between genuine friendship and transactional trauma sharing, but through it all, Craig manages to keep you guessing as to his true motivations and feelings — about the writer and the terrible crime he’s accused of. Watch it on Amazon Prime