After Roku unveiled the first look photos of Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al Yankovic in the upcoming biopic, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, the actor has assured fans that he takes the role very seriously, and he’s committed to diving deep into the life of the accordion-wielding musician, wherever it might lead.

“Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” Radcliffe told People. “And I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life.”

As for Yankovic, well, he’s certain that this will become the defining role of Radcliffe career. In fact, he can’t think of anything else that might top it for the young actor. Via PEOPLE:

Yankovic, 62, said last month that he is “absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying” him in the film, joking of the British actor, “I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.” He co-wrote the movie with director Eric Appel.

The stirring biopic will premiere on The Roku Channel, who also touted the epic nature of the project in a statement following Radcliffe’s casting. “The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”

