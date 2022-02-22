If you aren’t already following “Weird Al” Yankovic on Twitter, first off, how dare you. Also, you really should, because he’s been posting photos from the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a tongue-in-cheek biopic coming to The Roku Channel that “promises to hold nothing back and explore every facet of his life, from his childhood through his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon,’ while touching on his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.” Here’s a sample tweet:

So excited – it’s DAY #1 on the set of #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory! And I know what everybody’s been absolutely dying to see a picture of, so here it is… my chair!! pic.twitter.com/MhKCjmpqaW — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) February 10, 2022

An exciting day two update:

SHOOT DAY #2: Screw the NDA – you guys demanded to see it, so here it is… my parking space at base camp!! #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory @TheRokuChannel pic.twitter.com/IXaRFnd33Q — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) February 11, 2022

Things got real on day four when Yankovic tweeted, “SHOOT DAY #4: Breaking news – @Zendaya is NOT joining the cast of #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory! We didn’t even ask her! Just figured she’d be too busy.” But you know who has joined the cast? “Cosplayer weirdo” Daniel Radcliffe, who plays the “Smells like Nirvana” singer in Weird.

The following photo is not from The Batman, I swear:

SHOOT DAY #8: It never fails – we’re trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set. Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but… boundaries, people! Don’t worry, we had security throw him out. #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory @TheRokuChannel pic.twitter.com/XdHZBlrsPM — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) February 22, 2022

“Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” the Harry Potter star told People, “and I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life.”

You won’t believe what this sicko “Weird Al” did in his college bathroom (record “My Bologna”).

