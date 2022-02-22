weird al daniel radcliffe
Please Enjoy Daniel Radcliffe As ‘Weird Al’ In The First Photo From The ‘Depraved’ Movie About The Musician’s Life

If you aren’t already following “Weird Al” Yankovic on Twitter, first off, how dare you. Also, you really should, because he’s been posting photos from the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a tongue-in-cheek biopic coming to The Roku Channel that “promises to hold nothing back and explore every facet of his life, from his childhood through his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon,’ while touching on his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.” Here’s a sample tweet:

An exciting day two update:

Things got real on day four when Yankovic tweeted, “SHOOT DAY #4: Breaking news – @Zendaya is NOT joining the cast of #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory! We didn’t even ask her! Just figured she’d be too busy.” But you know who has joined the cast? “Cosplayer weirdo” Daniel Radcliffe, who plays the “Smells like Nirvana” singer in Weird.

The following photo is not from The Batman, I swear:

“Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” the Harry Potter star told People, “and I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life.”

You won’t believe what this sicko “Weird Al” did in his college bathroom (record “My Bologna”).

(Via People)

