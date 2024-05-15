Still salty that Danny DeVito didn’t voice Pikachu in Detective Pikachu? I am (let DeVito take over as the spokesperson for Mint Mobile while we’re at it). Hopefully, the same mistake won’t be made again with another movie based on a Nintendo property. The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia legend sounds interested in voicing Wario in the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

“You never know what happens in the world. I’m up for a lot of things… I’m ready to do a lot of things,” DeVito said in an interview with The Movie Dweeb while promoting Poolman. “Whatever’s coming, you know, I look at, I see, I evaluate.” When the interviewer joked that he’ll tell Chris Pratt, the voice of Mario, about who should be cast as his garlic-loving nemesis, DeVito replied, “Tell [him] I’m going to take him to the cleaners but I should be in the movie.”

Pratt recently teased that there could be a “Nintendo Cinematic Universe” and how “there are decades worth of [games] to explore… with Mario and Peach and Donkey Kong and Luigi and Bowser and Yoshi.” But what about Wario? Forget the Switch 2 — the Nintendo news I want is Danny DeVito Announced As Wario. And who’s playing Waluigi? Glenn Howerton, of course.

