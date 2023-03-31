Will ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Have A Sequel?

Now that the movie is almost out, it’s safe to say that Chris Pratt is actually voicing Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Yeah, it was announced back in 2021, and he has continued to appear in promotional spots and has been actively talking about the movie, and he seems to really be in it. But there was a small glimmer of hope for Italian-Americans everywhere that maybe, just maybe, the whole thing had been an elaborate ruse and that when the movie actually came out, the theater lights would dim, and it would be revealed that Danny DeVito was really Mario. As of right now, it’s still Chris Pratt.

There is one thing Pratt has done right regarding the movie, and it’s actually in reference to the potential sequel. Pratt recently explained the post-credits scene, telling CBR, “Listen, there’s like, at the end of the film, there’s a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about. And that gets me very, very excited. But there’s been talk of Luigi’s Mansion. That was a Gamecube game. I think that would be great.” So, it appears that there will be a sequel after all. Were we really surprised?

This might also be one of the few and rare moments in Pratt’s life where he is universally correct, as Luigi’s Mansion is both a pivotal piece of Mario canon that would make a great film, but it would also bring back the little sound effect of poor Luigi shaking in his well-worn plumber shoes while shouting out in pain for his brother. Seeing as the game is pretty much a horror movie waiting to happen, this could work!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters on April 7th.