David Lynch has joined the cast of Steven Spielberg‘s semi-autobiographical, coming-of-age film, The Fabelmans. Lynch’s role is top-secret, but, knowing him, it will probably be absurdly wonderful. The Fabelmans is loosely based on Spielberg’s upbringing in Arizona when he first found an interest in movies.

The all-star ensemble cast includes Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East, Julia Butters, among others. Williams and Dano are reportedly taking the role of Spielberg’s parents, while Rogen’s part is a reference to Spielberg’s uncle. Newcomer Gabriel LaBelle will star as Sammy, who is based on Spielberg himself. The film began production last summer, and is expected to hit theaters this Thanksgiving.

This is the first time the two iconic directors have worked together, despite working in similar circles. Spielberg is fresh off the press tour for 2021’s smash West Wide Story, which was adapted by a screenplay by longtime collaborator Tony Kushner, who also co-wrote The Fabelmans.

Lynch hasn’t worked on a major motion picture since 2006’s experimental film Inland Empire, which famously did not land Laura Dern an Oscar. He most recently directed the 2017 Twin Peaks revival series, and has kept up a daily routine of reporting on the weather every day since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.