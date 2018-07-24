Warner Bros.

The idea of remaking Enter The Dragon seems insane. Bruce Lee’s martial arts classic is considered one of the greatest of all time and stands as his final film appearance before dying ahead of its release. Enter The Dragon was the first major Hollywood production for a martial arts film and just has a lot on its shoulders as one of those films that likely shouldn’t be touched. Yet here we are, discussing the potential remake of the film at Warner Bros. with the director of Deadpool 2 attached.

According to Deadline, David Leitch is in talks to direct the remake and the production is now looking for a writer to step in. The news comes on the heels of the 45th anniversary of Lee’s passing and follows years of the studio attempting to remake the classic film: