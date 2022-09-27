Hugh Jackman became a megastar thanks to Logan, aka Wolverine, the character he first played in the year 2000’s X-Men. But all good things must come to an end. And so they did with 2017’s Logan, the gritty, very R-rated renegade comic book movie, which [spoiler, sort of] ended with the hard-drinking mutant eating it. But sometimes, especially now, endings are sometimes undone later, which is a long way of saying that apparently Jackman is resurrecting Wolverine for the third Deadpool.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

On Tuesday, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds dropped a jokey video about his troubles coming up with a good debut for his character’s entrée into the MCU, now that Twentieth Century Fox has been absorbed by Marvel’s owners, Disney.

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one,” he says over faux-earnest shots of him walking through the woods, typing away on a typewriter while clad in a faded Deadpool costume, and methodically pouring gin into a coffee mug. “[Deadpool’s] first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside.”

He then came to a profound realization: “And I…I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying.”

Reynolds then admits “we did have one idea.” At this point Hugh Jackman can be seen idly walking behind him, heading for the stairs. “Hey, Hugh,” he calls out, “you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

“Yeah, sure, Ryan,” Jackman casually replies. It then cuts to the Deadpool logo being slashed with Wolverine’s blades.

For now, that’s all the information we have to go off of. Will they be teaming up? Fighting each other? How will Wolverine — who, like Deadpool, was a character previously owned by the Fox wing of Marvel — be integrated with the Avengers and gang? Who knows! All we do know is Deadpool 3, as it’s currently called, is due on September 6, 2024. It also means the faux-feud between the two actors is going next-level.

