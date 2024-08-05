Deadpool & Wolverine has R-rated jokes about pegging, cocaine, and Gossip Girl-inspired erections. It’s new territory for a Marvel (or Disney) movie, and it seemed like the five credited writers, including star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, were able to get away with anything. But that’s not entirely the case.

“There was only one line in the entire movie that we were asked to change,” Levy told Entertainment Weekly. “We have made a pact, Ryan and I, to go to our grave with that line, but I will say that it was replaced with an equally dirty line of dialogue about Pinocchio shoving his face up Deadpool’s ass and starting to lie like crazy.” (Pinocchio will have to respond in Shrek 5.) He added, “I was like, ‘Ryan, that’s your replacement line in response to, ‘Can we clean it up?’ That’s Ryan Reynolds for you, audacious to the very edge.”

They’ll go their grave, eh? Well, if Deadpool & Wolverine taught us anything (other than people f*cking love jokes about company acquisitions), it’s that you can always dig them up and find out what the missing joke was.

Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, and the movie’s real MVP Rob Delaney, is in theaters now.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)