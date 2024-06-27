When we last checked in with Shrek and Fiona, the two were living happily ever after as Shrek shifted into Dad mode after the birth of their little ogre babies. Since then, fans have gone on to have various adventures with Puss in Boots and we all just assumed that Shrek was off living his best dad life. That is until last year when Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri confirmed that we haven’t seen the last of the green ogre. Now, some more details are coming out about the next phase in the Shrek universe.

In a new interview with Collider, Murphy revealed that he already recorded dialogue for the next Shrek installment, which might be coming sooner than we think. Murphy said, “We started doing [Shrek] 5 months ago,” he said. He then revealed that he has already knocked out the first act of the movie, and he is gearing up for his own film. “I did this, I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie].” Finally, Murphy will get to live his dream of being funnier than Antonio Banderas.

Murphy then clarified that Shrek 5 and the Donkey movie are separate, and he did not record lines simultaneously, so there really are two movies on the way. “I started recording Shrek, I think it’s coming out in 2025, and we’re doing a Donkey one next.”

This is a lot of news coming from the land of Far Far Away, so here is everything we know do far about the upcoming Shrek installments.