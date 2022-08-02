The Green Knight? More like the green knife.

Australian outlet 7NEWS reports that Dev Patel helped break up a knife in Adelaide, Australia, where he lives with his girlfriend. “Emergency services had been called to the area following reports of a man and woman fighting in the street. The couple continued fighting inside a nearby service station where witnesses attempted to break up the fight. The woman then allegedly stabbed the man in the chest,” the article reads.

Patel “acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight,” a representative for the Oscar-nominated actor said, and he and his friends were “successful in doing so, and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.” Someone has clearly played Knifey Spooney before.

The representative added:

“This specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”

The suspect was arrested on the scene, while the victim is expected to survive.

(Via 7NEWS)