The Green Knight is one of the year’s best reviewed movies. It’s also one of the year’s sexiest movies. It might sound weird to describe a fantasy film based on a 14th-century story about a would-be knight and his CGI fox sidekick trying to kill a tree-monster that way, but did I mention The Green Knight stars Dev Patel? Now you understand.

“He’s incredibly appealing in every sense of the word and yes, he’s incredibly sexy. I see no shame in wanting to capture that,” director David Lowery (A Ghost Story) told USA Today about his decision to cast Patel as Sir Gawain. “I was like, ‘I want to see Dev looking as beautiful as he is onscreen and I don’t want to shy away from that.’ He has such a nobility to him that hasn’t been utilized in films because he’s such an affable actor who’s so quick to break into this boyish smile. It’s what made everyone fall in love with him, but in addition to that, there’s severity to him that’s really captivating.”

A24 has played up Patel’s attractiveness on social media with tweets like “you can call him Sir” and posters reading “Hot Summer Knights” and “Round Table’s Hottest Bachelor,” which the Academy Award nominee calls “very sweet. [In the movie], you just see me quite miserable and cold and muddy. Those gorgeous costumes by Malgosia [Turzanska] – I think anyone would have looked regal and awesome in that stuff.”

There are two foxes in The Green Knight: an actual fox and Dev Patel.

You can call him Sir pic.twitter.com/Q6tW67MbR8 — A24 (@A24) July 22, 2021

(Via USA Today)