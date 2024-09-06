Does ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice resurrects Tim Burton’s demonic entity we all know and love and brings him into the 21st century, where his antics can finally be judged by the world’s harshest critic: by a goth Gen Z girl.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice brings back Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, along with newbies Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega, and Willem Dafoe for another round of supernatural shenanigans starring that poltergeist. Early reviews seem to imply that the sequel is a welcome addition to the Burton universe. But is there a post-credits scene that could possibly imply there is more to come? Nope! Sorry.

While the movie does not include any kind of post-credit scene, there is a short tribute to the movie’s cast that rolls during the credits, should you choose to stay in the theater.

Before he joined the sequel, Keaton was unsure if the legacy should be revisited. “The only thing I worried about was, should we have left it alone? You know? Should we have just said that: ‘Don’t touch it. Just walk away. Go make your other movies,’ which we did. So, for me, it was a big roll of the dice.” After 36 years, it seems like people are still looking to see Keaton in a dusty old suit.

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice is now in theaters.