Does ‘Fast X’ Have Any Post-Credits Scenes?

Warning: This post contains a major spoiler about a part at the end of Fast X. Said spoiler has already been reported on, but we’re just trying to be nice here.

Fast X hits theaters this weekend, and however ridiculous it winds up being, it will still be a bittersweet affair: After all, it’s the penultimate entry in the main wing of the franchise. So much has changed since the first one in 2001. What started as a relatively modest affair about hot rodders who also do heists somehow, about two decades later, went to space (among other insanities).

In many ways, the Fast and Furious films have helped shape and define the modern blockbuster era. In other ways it adapts to trends, plays ball. One now-common aspect of big motion pictures is this: If it’s a franchse film, it almost certainly has a scene during or following the end credits.

So does Fast X have any post-credit scenes?

The answer is: Yes. Yes, it does. As per /Film, it only has one. Some of today’s blockbusters have multiple such scenes. But not this one. There’s more good news: Whereas many of today’s blockbusters have Scorsese picture-sized lengths, Fast X is “only” two hours and 21. For some perspective, that’s seven minutes shy of Goodfellas, though Marvel movies are now even longer than that.

Now for the slight spoiler (that was already spoiled by others): Said post-credits scene features a surprising return. As per The Wrap, it marks the (brief) return of Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs. Does that mean Johnson and Vin Diesel have patched things up? Was their beef a fake? Or did the Fast X team simply make sure Diesel was nowhere to be found when the filmed Johnson’s scene? We may or may not ever find out.

Fast X hits theaters on May 19.