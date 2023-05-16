When the Fast and Furious series began 22 summers ago, few would have guessed it would one day go to space. The first was a relatively stripped-down affair, “only” concerning hot-rodders who also do heists. Where exactly did it jump the shark and ditch reality? That’s the question that got people thinking the other day after a prompt tweet went viral. And boy, did people have a lot of answers.

Fast X, the penultimate installment of the main wing of the franchise, hits theaters this weekend, and we already know it has its share of ridiculousness. For instance, we already know this happens.

It hasn’t hit the cinemas yet but I know my future self watching this is already screaming “hell no”. 😂😭 https://t.co/HtaftoUywX pic.twitter.com/mpjX6HEbvW — Sam Otigba (@SamuelOtigba) May 14, 2023

But again, at what point in the series officially go over the top? Some thought it happened recently. F9 got a lot of answers, including the arguable apex of the series’ ludicrousness: When Tyrese Gibson’s Roman and Ludacris’ Tej went to space.

how has nobody mentioned this scene yet 💀 https://t.co/U8tpPbPl0k pic.twitter.com/lWCCkY9RhK — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) May 15, 2023

Some said the car rope.

F9 The Rope Swing Scene 😭😭 https://t.co/cDTRWdrvgx pic.twitter.com/0GxRzr6T5O — Every Movie Plug 🎬 🔌 (@everymovieplug) May 14, 2023

when the car swung off that mountain like it was spider-man 😭 https://t.co/rvlKQCQMJp pic.twitter.com/0fjffeULot — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) May 14, 2023

Or Vin Diesel’s Dom leaping from a crashing vehicle with no scratches, also from F9.

Definitely this. Not even a scratch on him https://t.co/iicPihow6I pic.twitter.com/k7kUe5D5Py — Nobody (@evilaggrey) May 14, 2023

Or these other explosions.

Or the idea that Vin Diesel and John Cena could play brothers.

Trying to convince us that these two are brothers https://t.co/iHyzDj2H7H pic.twitter.com/0knRUl2lLc — General Booty 🇨🇲 (@big_hero_chris) May 14, 2023

Or bringing Han back from the dead.

Surely the Fast and Furious cycle sailed off the deep end earlier. Maybe it was cars battling a submarine in the Arctic from The Fate of the Furious.

Dominic Toretto will stoping nuclear submarines. https://t.co/7DGHn6bImY pic.twitter.com/2bOm0vXe5t — The Blaze & the Furious // CEO Of Vinsonaze  (@BlazeandFurious) May 14, 2023

Or this nonsensical chicken thing between Dom and Jason Statham’s Shaw in Furious 7.

What was even the goal here lol https://t.co/o8fboxg5mr pic.twitter.com/jmTtWKBrpA — Cris Parker🍿 (@3CFilmss) May 14, 2023

Or the skyscraper jump from the same film.

You can’t make this shit up crashlanding through skyscrapers is laughable. Not even practical. https://t.co/5o3UhtF4yb pic.twitter.com/ilfcjM1FCf — Just Huge (@Justhugee) May 14, 2023

Or this cliff action.

i still think about this scene till this day because why?? https://t.co/AYeA0Wf1ai pic.twitter.com/wUTPOC84TO — abangahova 🔫 (@jeremyb___) May 14, 2023

What about Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs breaking an arm cast with his muscles?

Dude flexed his muscles out of the cast 😭 pic.twitter.com/3KRghJsN1Z https://t.co/wvYQGQfo2t — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) May 14, 2023

Fast & Furious 6 had its share of ridiculousness, though few mentioned the 3,000-mile-long runway from the climax.

Oh, and let’s not forget the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.

No way The Rock held a chopper 😭😭 https://t.co/mDOCFrWfHM pic.twitter.com/lHXLNYVzqm — Stevegold LaFlame 🚀🌵 (@Oluwatobisteph6) May 14, 2023

Which also had more skyscraper action.

Gravity and Common Sense including Logic literally left the chat within this scene😂 https://t.co/OxbU2i9lOI pic.twitter.com/SNOgfgVLa4 — Akira (@AkiraNguyen__) May 14, 2023

The relatively sane Fast Five had a giant bank vault being dragged by a car, but that’s pretty logical compared to what came after. It still had Dom not messing up a shirt after a car incident.

Mans tucked & rolled out a moving vehicle and still had an icy white t shirt. https://t.co/rqBCC74pEv pic.twitter.com/4Fd50IWoty — Booby Shmurda aka Big Auntie 💅🏽 (@HarlemBKChina) May 14, 2023

Perhaps you forgot the fourquel, Fast & Furious, had a scene where Dom appeared to crash a car with his mind.

Dom using the force in Fast and Furious 4 https://t.co/MDIXIcRLAk pic.twitter.com/PuTrGDR8ib — Red ❤️‍🔥 (@RedLightning420) May 14, 2023

Or wait: Was the series bananas from the start?

Literally from jump. People seem to think this franchise suddenly turned into something that it always was. The opening scene of the first movie involves Brian’s car spitting bolts and rubber washers while a laptop blinks “danger to manifold” and he bends time around him. https://t.co/Hat5Bd2kjw pic.twitter.com/Nq3DOl9vwQ — ZK Leverton (@zkleverton) May 14, 2023

Will Fast X have something that tops all of these? You can find out when it hits theaters on May 19.

