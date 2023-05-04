Does ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Have Post-Credit Scenes?

Ever since Iron Man, which featured its hero getting a surprise visit from Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, the MCU has loved them an end credits scene. Sometimes they set up future adventures, often cryptically so. Other times they’re just gags, like the silent shawarma feast at the end of the first Avengers. Sometimes there’s just one. Many times there’s not only a post-credits scene but a mid-credits scene. Or two. Or three. Or four.

So with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it’s not so much a question of if it has a post-credits bumper so much as does it have a post-credit scene and a mid-credits scene. And of the latter, does it have more than one?

The answer is: It has one of each. There’s a mid-credits scene, then when all the credits are over, there’s one more. We wouldn’t dream of telling you what they are. But suffice to say, when they end, so ends the Guardians saga, at least with this cast (or most of them), and definitely with James Gunn, who’s off to even bigger and even brighter things.

As you may recall, the original Guardians movie had one of each, too: The first had Baby Groot dancing, and the second introduced Benicio del Toro’s The Collector, as well as brief glimpses of Marvel characters Cosmo the Spacedog and Howard the Duck. Vol. 2 had a whopping four mid-credits scenes and a final post-credits one. But we won’t list all of those.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5.