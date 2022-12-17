Donald Glover has a history with Spider-Man. Back in 2015, he voiced Miles Morales for two episodes on Ultimate Spider-Man. Two years later, he had a small role in Homecoming, the first Tom Holland solo outing. He played a character named Aaron Davis, who didn’t get to do much but who might have later: Davis, in one Marvel timeline, becomes Prowler, a baddie who’s eventually seduced by the good side. That never happened. But what is happening is Glover is taking on a different Spidey villain.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Glover is set to star in and produce a film about Hypno-Hustler, an obscure nemesis who first appeared in 1978. In the comics, he’s the lead singer of a band called the Mercy Killers, who use their music to hypnotize audiences then rob them blind. The project is still in the early stages, but it will feature Hypno-Hustler front and center, with Holland’s Peter Parker not likely to swing by. The script will be written by no less than Myles Murphy, the son of Eddie Murphy.

The Sony wing of Marvel has been on a Spidey villain spree. Along with the two Venom films (and, to a lesser extent, Morbius), they have both Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web in the works. Glover, meanwhile, wrapped up Atlanta, whose final two seasons aired mere months apart.

