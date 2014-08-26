Donald Glover Is Finally Playing Spider-Man

The campaign to cast Donald Glover as Spider-Man was very much an Internet Thing a few years ago. There was a Twitter campaign, and Glover even wore Spidey pajamas on Community. Unlike most web crusades, however, it worked: in 2011, Brian Michael Bendis created a character for the Ultimate Spider-Man series that was partially based on Glover, and now, Troy Barnes will finally get his wish.

The new season of Disney’s animated series Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors will take Peter Parker through various parallel worlds, including one where he meets Miles Morales, his half-Hispanic, half-black counterpart, voiced by Glover. The season premieres Sunday (9 a.m. ET/PT), and the “Spider-Verse” arc of episodes airs next year. (Via)

If you’re unfamiliar with Morales, bone up here. Meanwhile, Glover is having some EMOTIONS.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Via USA Today