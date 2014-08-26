Donald Glover Is Finally Playing Spider-Man

#Spider-Man
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.26.14 13 Comments

The campaign to cast Donald Glover as Spider-Man was very much an Internet Thing a few years ago. There was a Twitter campaign, and Glover even wore Spidey pajamas on Community. Unlike most web crusades, however, it worked: in 2011, Brian Michael Bendis created a character for the Ultimate Spider-Man series that was partially based on Glover, and now, Troy Barnes will finally get his wish.

The new season of Disney’s animated series Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors will take Peter Parker through various parallel worlds, including one where he meets Miles Morales, his half-Hispanic, half-black counterpart, voiced by Glover. The season premieres Sunday (9 a.m. ET/PT), and the “Spider-Verse” arc of episodes airs next year. (Via)

If you’re unfamiliar with Morales, bone up here. Meanwhile, Glover is having some EMOTIONS.

Via USA Today

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spider-Man
TAGSDONALD GLOVERSPIDER-MANUltimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP