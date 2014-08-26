Donald Glover Is Finally Playing Spider-Man

The campaign to cast Donald Glover as Spider-Man was very much an Internet Thing a few years ago. There was a Twitter campaign, and Glover even wore Spidey pajamas on Community. Unlike most web crusades, however, it worked: in 2011, Brian Michael Bendis created a character for the Ultimate Spider-Man series that was partially based on Glover, and now, Troy Barnes will finally get his wish.
The new season of Disney’s animated series Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors will take Peter Parker through various parallel worlds, including one where he meets Miles Morales, his half-Hispanic, half-black counterpart, voiced by Glover. The season premieres Sunday (9 a.m. ET/PT), and the “Spider-Verse” arc of episodes airs next year. (Via)
If you’re unfamiliar with Morales, bone up here. Meanwhile, Glover is having some EMOTIONS.
How is it click bait? Glover is playing Spider-Man on a tv show and this is a website that covers tv.
Nah, you’d be a fool to believe at this point that Glover was suddenly replace Garfield.
I think he’s referring to that headline accompanying that misleading banner pic.
I clicked. I’ll admit it, I clicked. And I clicked knowing it wasn’t going to be a story about Glover being cast as Spider-Man in the next movie, but not knowing quite what it would be, but the curiosity got me to click.
Maybe that’s why he called it click bait.
But I’m not upset. I clicked because I was curious and now I’m not curious anymore.
It made me a better person.
First reaction: Son of a bitch.
Second reaction: I’ll take it.
it’s too bad Marvel doesn’t own the rights to Mile Morales to be the substitute Spidey for the MCU since Sony is NEVER going to use him in a film.
