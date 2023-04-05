Earlier this year, the children’s animation world was shaken to its core when Eddie Murphy, the voice of Donkey in the critically acclaimed theatrical franchise Shrek, dissed his on-screen companion, Puss in Boots, for having his own movie. There hasn’t been an animation drama like this since Pixar controversially changed their editing software for Cars 2. It was a dark time.

Murphy told ETalk that he was well aware that Mr. Boots has inspired his own spinoff films, and he was not too happy about it. “You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots.’ I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey,” Murphy boldly claimed. He is also correct.

Sure, maybe he was joking (comedians love to do that from time to time) but he has a point: donkeys need more representation in the media. Thanks to the success of The Banshees of Inisherin, Triangle of Sadness, and EO, it seems like Donkeys are finally getting the moment that Cats have been having since the dawn of the internet. And now it seems like Murphy is getting his wish!

Illumination founder and CEO Christoper Meledandri confirmed to Variety that Dreamworks is looking to bring Shrek back to theaters for more fun and give Donkey his moment to shine. Meledandri said he was “thrilled” when he heard that Murphy was interested in his own movie.

“It’s evidence of his strong enthusiasm for a role that he so brilliantly inhabited and really created alongside the artists at DreamWorks,” Meledandri said. “I found that comment to be very exciting.” When asked if that means we can expect Donkey as a leading man in the near future, Meledandri replied, “Without question.”

So what are some potential plot points for a Donkey spinoff? There haven’t been any details yet, but we know that Donkey loves waffles, has a bunch of dragon/donkey children, and knows how to throw a karaoke party. Maybe he will finally embark on his personal quest to become a big pop star on Far Far Away Idol. He really deserves it!

