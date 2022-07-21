Adam McKay’s Oscar-nominated satire Don’t Look Up may have bitten off more than it can chew, but parts of the film are all too real.

Last week, British meteorologist John Hammond gave a grave warning about an upcoming heatwave on GB News. “By early next week, you can scratch 20 degrees [Celsius, or 68 degrees Fahrenheit]. It could very well be 40 degrees [Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit]. I think there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of excess deaths next week. The charts that I can see in front of me are frightening,” he said.

Hammond’s forecast came true: Europe is currently suffering through a historic heatwave, leaving hundreds dead. But host Bev Turner refused to take him seriously, not unlike Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry’s Fox News-esque personalities ignoring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Don’t Look Up.

“So John, I want us to be happy about the weather, and I don’t know whether something has happened to meteorologists to make you all a little bit fatalistic and harbingers of doom,” she said. “Because all of the broadcasts, particularly on the BBC, every time I’ve turned on, anyone is talking about the weather and they’re saying there’s going to be tons of fatalities. But haven’t we always had hot weather, John?” Hammond replied, “Uh, no” before explaining just how bad things are going to get.

Twitter user @benphillips76 noticed the parallels between the GB News clip and Don’t Look Up, and he combined them in a tweet that’s gone viral. You can watch it below.

A clip from Don’t Look Up, and then a real TV interview that just happened pic.twitter.com/CokQ5eb3sO — Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) July 20, 2022

Let the countdown for real life ending the same way as Don’t Look Up begin!

(Via Deadline)