Don’t Look Up is one of the most star-studded films in recent memory. The cast begins with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (in her first movie since Dark Phoenix) as “two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.” But there’s also Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Cate Blanchett, Himesh Patel, and Meryl Streep as the president.

If Meryl Steep is the “and,” that’s a pretty good cast. You can watch the trailer above.

Adam McKay, who wrote and directed the apocalyptic satire, called working on the screenplay “one of those strangest experiences I’ve ever had. The strangest thing about this movie was writing it, casting it, and then seeing a lot of the elements come true, and then wondering: do you even make the movie?” He added, “There was this moment where I realized it was all about how we’ve befouled, broken, profitized, pornographicized our lines of communication, the way we actually talk to each other. That was the moment where I was like, Oh, we definitely have to make that and I wrote all the cast and they were all like, ‘Oh, yeah – Now more than ever.’”

The Netflix film comes out on December 24.