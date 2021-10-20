At long last, director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi pièce de résistance Dune is here. Following its red carpet premiere last month, the first entry in the potential saga has already been called everything from an “epic masterpiece” to a “boring disappointment,” meaning the best way to judge it is simply by watching it yourself. Luckily for all of you who have been waiting literal years to finally do so, the wait it almost over — if you’re streaming it on HBO Max, that is.

While Dune releases in theaters nationally Friday, October 22, if you just can’t wait to get watching and have a subscription to HBO Max, it turns out you can start watching the film Thursday, October 21 starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. According to HBO Max, the early release is part of a “special preview” for Dune, and coincides with all the early showings of the film that will be playing in select theaters on October 21.

Dune will be available in theaters and on HBO Max, only on the ad-free plan streaming in the US for 31 days from its theatrical release. A special preview begins on HBO Max October 21 at 6 pm ET. — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 19, 2021

However, there is a catch to watching Dune via HBO Max — well, other than Villeneuve being disappointed in your preferred viewing method. Dune will only be available on the streaming service for “31 days from its theatrical release,” meaning by late November the only way you can watch the movie will be by purchasing a ticket and heading to your local theater. While this is sure to please Villeneuve, it’s definitely something folks still understandably hesitant about visiting theaters should consider.

Regardless of how you watch Dune, the sci-fi spectacle based on the book by Frank Herbert However and featuring a star-studded cast of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, and a very big worm will be waiting for you this weekend.