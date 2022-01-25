Anti-vax crusader Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doesn’t agree with a lot of things his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, believes, and it goes both ways. Why they are still married is a question for the ages, it definitely does not make the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress look good.

Earlier this week, RFK Jr. spoke at an anti-vaccine rally and, as you would expect at an anti-vaccine rally, he said some pretty offensive nonsense. “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you [could] cross the Alps into Switzerland. You could hide in an attic, like Anne Frank did.” RFK Jr. spoke, in reference to an uptick in vaccine mandates.

“What can you say? It’s bonkers. It’s embarrassing … this is ugly, ignorant stuff.” @secupp on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. invoking Nazi Germany and Anne Frank while giving a speech railing against vaccine mandates. https://t.co/ZX71jOHB2u pic.twitter.com/xz7qcUK4e5 — New Day (@NewDay) January 24, 2022

CNN rightfully called the remakes ‘deranged,’ and many took to Twitter to get a response from Hines, who has been married to RFK Jr. since 2014. Hines has never spoken publicly about her husband’s absurd comments and harmful anti-vax campaigns. But this morning, she tweeted:

My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own. — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) January 25, 2022

As many Twitter users pointed out, it might not be a reflection of her views, but it is a reflection of what she seems to tolerate from her husband, who continues to spew incorrect and sometimes offensive misinformation. Hines famously required their family’s holiday party to be vaxxed-only, causing a rift between the two.

This isn’t the first or the second time RFK Jr. has related getting a vaccine to the Holocaust, and his Tweeted apology reads just like it did in 2015.