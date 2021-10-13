Last week, Black Panther star Letitia Wright found herself being widely criticized after a Hollywood Reporter report claimed the actress was spreading anti-vaccination views on the set of the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. More specifically, Wright was accused of sharing misinformation similar to a video she had previously shared on social media that caused her to delete all of her accounts following a wave of backlash. The controversial video (via EW) spread misinformation about not only the COVID vaccine but contained “doubts regarding climate change, accusations of China spreading COVID-19, and transphobic comments.”

However, on Tuesday, Wright quietly returned to Instagram where she posted a heavily religious-themed response, in which she denied spreading anti-vaccination views on the Black Panther 2 set:

It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6th 2021. The report spoke about my conduct on the set of black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue. Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus. I will continue to hold onto Gods hands, and onto the scripture of Isaiah 54:17.

As for why Wright is personally responding to press reports, she reportedly parted ways with her publicity team after her first anti-vaccination controversy exploded in December 2020.

You can see Wright’s full Instagram post below:

(Via Letitia Wright on Instagram)