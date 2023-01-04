2023 will see the latest installments to two long-running horror franchises: Scream and Evil Dead. But whereas Scream VI is heading to New York, Evil Dead Rise is leaving the woods and traveling to the west coast.

The fifth installment in the franchise — and first without Bruce Campbell, who made an uncredited cameo in 2013’s Evil Dead — takes place in Los Angeles, where two estranged sisters reunite. But their reconciliation is “cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable,” according to the official plot synopsis.

You can watch the trailer above.

“There’s no Ash in this story and there’s no cabin in the woods, and they’re two iconic elements of what Evil Dead is,” writer/director Lee Cronin told Total Film about Evil Dead Rise. “But the movie does include the book and an extraordinary amount of vicious, malevolent Deadites, so I was always pretty comfortable making that move.” He added, “It still needed to maintain some of the claustrophobia, and that translated really well from the cabin into an urban environment. This is about a family in a rundown building stuck in their apartment, so it follows the same rhythm but puts it in a more contemporary space.”

Evil Dead Rise, which stars Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis, opens in theaters on April 21.