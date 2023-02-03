With the Fast X trailer only a week away, Universal is getting fans of the vehicular action series pumped with a high-octane trip down memory lane. Starting with the original The Fast and the Furious film, the studio is dropping the legacy trailers for each movie in the series before finally releasing the epic new trailer for Fast X on January 10.

Ahead of the trailer countdown, Vin Diesel started touting the film on Instagram where he gave a shoutout to the latest addition to the Fast and Furious crew Jason Momoa. The Aquaman star will reportedly play the film’s villain, and then presumably become a beloved fixture at the family barbecue’s as these films do.

“Two weeks away from the FastX trailer launch!!!!” Diesel wrote at the end of January. “Blessed to be a part of a Saga that encourages such great work from the many amazing artists that have made this the world’s Saga! A still from set after an intense, week long scene with my brother @prideofgypsies.”

You can see the new trailers below that will pop up each day on The Fast Saga YouTube channel before finally culminating in the first look at Fast X.