Super Bowl LVII isn’t the only Roman numerals-based event happening in early February. The first trailer for Fast X, the 10th film in the Fast and Furious franchise, will be released on February 10th, two days before The Big Game between the San Fransisco 49ers or Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs (there will also reportedly be a TV spot during the Super Bowl).

Vin Diesel teased the Fast X trailer in an Instagram post. “Two weeks away from the FastX trailer launch!!!!” he wrote. “Blessed to be a part of a Saga that encourages such great work from the many amazing artists that have made this the world’s Saga! A still from set after an intense, week long scene with my brother @prideofgypsies.” Diesel also shared a photo where he’s fist bumping his aforementioned brother, Jason Momoa.

Meet your Fast X villain… Jesus Christ?

Dudes rock.

Fast X, which also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron (you know the cast is stacked when Charlize Theron gets the “and” credit), comes out on May 19.

