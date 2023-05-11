Vin Diesel didn’t cast his friends in Fast X. He cast his family — Paul Walker’s family, specifically.

Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan, the daughter of late Fast and Furious star Paul Walker, revealed today that she’s in the 10th film in the franchise. “A preview of my cameo in Fast X,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a photo where it looks like she’s in Britney Spears’ “Toxic” music video. “The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.”

Walker Thornton-Allan thanked director Louis Leterrier for his “kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning.” She also gave a shout out to Brandon Birtell, her dad’s producing partner, who “this wouldn’t have been possible without.” Walker Thornton-Allan ended the caption, “I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever.”

Fast X, which also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, and Sung Kang, among many, many others, opens on May 19th.

(Via Variety)