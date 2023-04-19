The last time we saw a Fast X trailer, Jason Momoa’s new villain dominated the airwaves, and I gotta say, he is doing it again, while also dominating the Dom. He’s here to yell “hey dorks!” and to declare that everyone is going to Hell while also pulling the trigger on blowing up The Vatican, and he is not here for Dom’s family, obviously. We knew that already, but it’s not getting old yet. The trash-talking factor is other-level between these two, and what else?

This trailer appears to put to rest Jason Statham’s desire for Deckard to settle his score with Han, and I’m still over here, years later, surprised that Han is back. They’re working together now, it seems, but we cannot say the same for Letty and Cipher because things are getting ugly and violent in that lab. Also, Brie Larson is here, being a badass, and surely, no one will overreact about this. Let’s quit the chaos for now, and do the official plot synopsis:

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything — and everyone — that Dom loves, forever.

Fast X opens on May 23.