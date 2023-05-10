Where Can I Watch All The ‘Fast And Furious’ Movies?

Everyone’s favorite superhero will finally make his triumphant return this summer! We are of course talking about Dominic Toretto, but technically Vin Diesel did reprise his role of the actual superhero Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, but he only has three lines, does that really count? Hey, a job is a job.

Still, Dominic and Co are getting ready to race into theaters with their various gas-guzzling vehicles for Fast X, the latest installment of the franchise, which will hit screens on May 19th. While you might think you can go in without knowing the lore, think again. You need to get to know the entire family beforehand.

Luckily, a lot the Fast movies are available for purchase. Unfortunately, you might need to bop around different streaming sites (and spend a couple of dollars) in order to catch them all.

All of the movies are available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime and YouTube. If you have DirecTV or Hulu Live, you can stream The Fast and the Furious, and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift with your cable provider. If you don’t have either, you’ll have to purchase Tokyo Drift on demand, along with Fast and Furious (F4). Fast and Furious 5 is only available for purchase, while Fast 6 can be streamed for free on Sling. The spinoff, Hobb and Shaw, can also be purchased on YouTube or Amazon Prime.

Hold on, there’s a couple more: Furious 7 is also available for streaming on Peacock, while The Fate Of The Furious (F8) is only available for purchase on Prime or YouTube. Then you can head over to HBO Max to stream F9.

Yes, it’s a little frustrating that they are not all in one place, but look on the bright side: this streaming whiplash is nothing compared to the motion sickness-inducting car stunts you’ll get to see play out on screen. The good news for Netflix fans? The animated serious Fast & Furious: Spy Racers is currently streaming over there! It’s all worth it to see Jason Momoa in the end.