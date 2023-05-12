“One last job, then we disappear forever.”

That was Vin Diesel, as Dominic Toretto, in Fast Five. There’s been four movies since then… soon to be five… soon to be seven. During a red carpet appearance at the Rome premiere of Fast X, Diesel revealed that the Fast and Furious franchise will end with a trilogy, beginning with this month’s Fast X.

“Going into making this movie, the studio asked if this could be a two-parter,” he said. “And after the studio saw this part one, they said, ‘Could you make Fast X the finale, a trilogy?’ So, um…” Diesel trailed off, and when the reporter tried to get more information, he walked away with a sheepish grin on his face.

Diesel is a busy guy. He’s already hard at work on the title for the final movie. Can I suggest Fast the 13th?

“There is so much un-mined territory within the films that, when you follow the storyline, it produces a really interesting and rewarding story,” Diesel told Total Film about Fast X. “You’ll see as the finale pans out, it’ll make sense why, in the same way we went back to the first film for Fast 9, we went back to the fifth film for Fast X.”

Vin Diesel just accidentally confirmed that Fast X is going to be spilt into a trilogy. This is not what I wanted pic.twitter.com/PUe9QmTzKd — T'Challa Fan (@2TChalla2Stan) May 12, 2023

It is May 12, 2023. Vin Diesel has announced FAST X is no longer a two-parter but now a trilogy. It is May 12, 2025. Vin Diesel has announced FAST X is no longer a trilogy but now a quintet. It is May 12, 2027. Vin Diesel has announced FAST X is no longer a quintet but now- pic.twitter.com/orVrpTrLgT — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) May 12, 2023

The devil works hard, but this guy works harder. https://t.co/kBzolJfD7f — sadia (@Sadia_e) May 12, 2023

Fast X opens on May 19.

(Via Variety)