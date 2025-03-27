When Does ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Arrive In Theaters?

Even during post-pandemic box years, horror movies keep giving while maintaining relatively low budgets. This year, for starters, NEON’s The Monkey has cemented director Osgood Perkins as a go-to director for scares (and simultaneous laughs), and spooky franchises generally remain strong even during tough times. People love to grip seat handles to distract from scary real-life times, so it feels like a bummer for Lionsgate’s Saw XI to lose its release date over apparent creative differences.

Never fear (or always fear), though. The Final Destination is gearing up for a sixth trip into multiplexes, and Deadline points toward the six-quel’s 178 million trailer views as proof that anticipation remains demonstrably high. Fortunately, Final Destination: Bloodlines will not tease the target audience much longer before arriving on May 16. If you haven’t caught the trailer yet, here’s death arriving at a family cookout.

As the film’s synopsis indicates, “a violent and recurring nightmare” will motivate a college student “to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle of death and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.” Also, the movie will include the worst day ever for a tattoo artist, as shown in this teaser.

Again, the mayhem will go down on May 16, which should give a much needed jolt to the early summer box office. Whew.